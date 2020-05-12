Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Hexcel worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,573,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 65,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

