Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,402 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

