Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $148,158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,366,000 after purchasing an additional 511,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,082,000 after purchasing an additional 376,237 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,914,000 after purchasing an additional 301,335 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX opened at $110.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.78.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

