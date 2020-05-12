Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.22% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 116,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHCT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of CHCT opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.59 million, a PE ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.35%.

In other news, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.70 per share, with a total value of $101,781.00. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

