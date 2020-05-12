Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 9,315 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 206,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 116,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. Bank of America upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

CRUS opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

