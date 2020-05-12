Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,165 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DOC opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John W. Lucey purchased 3,145 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,593.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.