Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,423 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Hawaiian worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,795,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $45,474,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,823,000 after buying an additional 882,612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 106.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 541,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 279,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 52.8% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 630,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 217,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

