Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,063 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.