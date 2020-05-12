Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Boingo Wireless in a report released on Sunday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01).

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WIFI. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of WIFI opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.13 million, a PE ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.23. Boingo Wireless has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $2,946,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Boingo Wireless by 391.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 190,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

