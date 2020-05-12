Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Given Hold Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JELD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Jeld-Wen stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.47. 650,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 1.10%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,966,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after buying an additional 990,502 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 41.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,178,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after buying an additional 1,514,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after buying an additional 2,125,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after buying an additional 541,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

