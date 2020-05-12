Jennie Daly Purchases 98 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Jennie Daly bought 98 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £151.90 ($199.82) per share, with a total value of £14,886.20 ($19,581.95).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jennie Daly bought 119 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £127.70 ($167.98) per share, with a total value of £15,196.30 ($19,989.87).

TW stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 145.85 ($1.92). 15,534,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 214.50 ($2.82). The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.99 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 5.02%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TW shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 157 ($2.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 175.31 ($2.31).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

