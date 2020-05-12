Jill Woodworth Sells 130,000 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Jill Woodworth sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $5,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.41. 17,541,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,697,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.08 million. Peloton’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Peloton by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,708,000 after buying an additional 3,724,613 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Peloton by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after buying an additional 1,114,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,009,000 after buying an additional 146,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Peloton by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,728,000 after buying an additional 683,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Peloton by 2,118.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,815,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Peloton from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

