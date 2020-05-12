JMP Securities Boosts Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $34.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HALO. Barclays upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

HALO stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley purchased 52,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Security LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,737,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7,292.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,062,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913,199 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 774.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,538,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134,003 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,260,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $20,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

