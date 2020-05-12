John C. Siciliano Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SABR stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,020,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,208. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,387,000 after buying an additional 3,473,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $60,353,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sabre by 152.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,403,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 1,452,065 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,669,000 after buying an additional 979,667 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth $5,021,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

