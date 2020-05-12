Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $26,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,719,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after buying an additional 317,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 563,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,039,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.80.

JLL stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $98.04. 1,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,927. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day moving average of $146.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

