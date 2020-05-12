JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $57.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LEN. Cfra raised their price objective on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lennar from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.61.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.97. Lennar has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lennar will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,160,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,188 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,724,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,887,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,825,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,516,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,771,000 after purchasing an additional 386,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,242,000 after buying an additional 73,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.