JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target to $18.00

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.00% from the stock’s current price.

XENT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

XENT traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 32,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,821. The firm has a market cap of $438.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.14. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. On average, analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intersect ENT news, CEO Thomas A. West purchased 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

