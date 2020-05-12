JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target to $23.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.72.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 31,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $597.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.14. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $25,125.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,712.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,096. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 844,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 244,695 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,364,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 493,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 853,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after buying an additional 290,968 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

