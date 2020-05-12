JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $40.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s previous close.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NYSE AN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.46.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,033.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Janus Capital Management raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1,418.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 157,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 146,792 shares during the period. Churchill Management grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Churchill Management now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital boosted its stake in AutoNation by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital now owns 44,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets boosted its stake in AutoNation by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Company grew its holdings in AutoNation by 429.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

