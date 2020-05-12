JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $23.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HALO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. 58,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,643. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley bought 52,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Third Security LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $190,737,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7,292.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,062,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913,199 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 774.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,538,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,003 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,260,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,753 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $20,911,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

