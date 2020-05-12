JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $24.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

NYSE TOL traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 165,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,255. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 127,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,991,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,869,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,252,000 after purchasing an additional 156,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

