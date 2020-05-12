JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price to $27.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 23.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.07. 1,311,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,585. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 542,461 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 223,774 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

