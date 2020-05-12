Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 271.30 ($3.57).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “add” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Shore Capital lowered their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05). Also, insider Nichola Pease acquired 32,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £99,996 ($131,539.07).

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 230.20 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 161.65 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 205.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 323.57.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

