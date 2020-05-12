K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,740 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 2.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.91. 46,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,675. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,071.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

