K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,125 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Berenberg Bank raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,373,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,520. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,452 shares of company stock valued at $12,496,980 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

