K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Heico were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heico in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Heico during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Heico by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Heico alerts:

HEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Shares of Heico stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $90.41. 21,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.09. Heico Corp has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,154.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.