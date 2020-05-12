K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,158 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 2.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 260,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,991,000 after acquiring an additional 361,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.43.

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $61.17. 532,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.89%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.