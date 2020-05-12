K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,841 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,367,110,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,358,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,452,000 after buying an additional 386,761 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,804,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,382,000 after acquiring an additional 778,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $484,328,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,417,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,078,000 after acquiring an additional 93,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.75. 39,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,111. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.