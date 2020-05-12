K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $125.50. The company had a trading volume of 892,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

