K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 6,385 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. Msci makes up 2.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Msci by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Msci by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Msci by 3.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051 in the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $4.67 on Tuesday, hitting $351.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,429. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $349.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. Msci’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

