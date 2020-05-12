Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE KAMN traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. 13,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,149. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. Kaman has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $98,402.50. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

