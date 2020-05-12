Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Bought by Bp Plc

Bp Plc raised its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 7.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU stock opened at $134.20 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.