Karen M. Jones Sells 1,413 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $49,172.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,246 shares in the company, valued at $217,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

R stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 585,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,754. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $61.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Ryder System by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 936.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

