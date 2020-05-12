KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

KBH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.69.

Shares of KBH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. 67,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,285. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth $25,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 72,644 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management raised its position in shares of KB Home by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 6,315,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 3,559,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 3,593,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after buying an additional 57,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

