KBC Group NV Acquires 19,152 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,503,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 260,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 56,505 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.45.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $4,476,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $186.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $189.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average is $106.31.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

