KBC Group NV Acquires 25,020 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,020 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $5,936,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 318,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 147,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $3,521,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,786 shares of company stock valued at $15,204,933. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.