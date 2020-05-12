KBC Group NV Acquires 5,805 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $124.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average is $140.32.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

