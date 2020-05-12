KBC Group NV Buys 55,450 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,450 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.18% of Teradata worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,234,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,827,000 after purchasing an additional 243,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,620,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,107,000 after acquiring an additional 538,897 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Teradata by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,209,000 after acquiring an additional 362,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,325,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,382,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $37.62.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.