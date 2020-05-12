KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

