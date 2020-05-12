KBC Group NV Has $3.43 Million Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 140.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,520,000 after buying an additional 206,320 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,526,000 after buying an additional 615,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,208,000 after buying an additional 103,610 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after buying an additional 2,101,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,144,000 after buying an additional 71,873 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average is $105.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.