KBC Group NV Has $3.78 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 662,262 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,888.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

