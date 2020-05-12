KBC Group NV Purchases 4,349 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 79,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,445,000 after purchasing an additional 293,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $160.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

