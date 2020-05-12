KBC Group NV Sells 282,676 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 282,676 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Legg Mason worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

LM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 207,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,114,732.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,743 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,973.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

