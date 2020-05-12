KBC Group NV Sells 980,083 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,872 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 980,083 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on RF shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

