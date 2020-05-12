KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,974 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of KBR worth $31,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,768,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,289,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after purchasing an additional 776,012 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,082,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 529,295 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 424,414 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 101,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on KBR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

