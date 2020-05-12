Keith Skeoch Acquires 58 Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Keith Skeoch purchased 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £124.70 ($164.04).

On Tuesday, March 31st, Keith Skeoch sold 65,589 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99), for a total transaction of £148,887.03 ($195,852.45).

On Tuesday, March 17th, Keith Skeoch bought 50,294 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

LON:SLA traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 223.10 ($2.93). The company had a trading volume of 9,069,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 281.87. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 198.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLA. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 230.80 ($3.04).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

