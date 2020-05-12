Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Kellogg worth $20,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Several analysts have commented on K shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

