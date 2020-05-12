KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Downgraded to Buy at AlphaValue

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KERRY GRP PLC/S alerts:

Shares of KRYAY opened at $111.15 on Tuesday. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average of $123.07.

About KERRY GRP PLC/S

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for KERRY GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERRY GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.