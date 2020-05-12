KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRYAY. ValuEngine upgraded KERRY GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. AlphaValue lowered shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KERRY GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average is $123.07. KERRY GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.41.

KERRY GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

