KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 634,128 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 44,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $11,306,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.74.

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

